Just like clothes, names also go in and out of style. These days you see about as many babies being named Brittney and Brandon as you do neon windbreakers--not a lot.

What names were popular in the '90s?

The Social Security Administration says the top three boy names in the 1990s were Michael, Christopher, and Matthew. For girls, Jessica, Ashley, and Emily.

Some of these names that were once on top are actually at risk of disappearing completely. BabyCenter took a look at the most popular baby names over the last 20 plus years to see how names are trending. Some of the findings are pretty interesting, especially when you look at what names are on the decline.

Royal names such as Catherine, Anne, Phillip, Albert, and Edward are on the outs

Just like the royals, our millennial names are also dwindling. We took a look at the top names of the 1990s from the Social Security Administration compared to what BabyCenter is saying is on the outs. Here are the names that could soon be lost to the times.

