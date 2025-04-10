Miller High Life has unveiled a beer you can listen to.

Or maybe it's a record you can drink. Either way, the beer brand is getting into the limited edition vinyl game.

What Is On Miller High Life's New Record?

Miller High Life had been teasing the release of a limited edition vinyl record throughout the week. Earlier today, the label's social media dropped the details for its Dive Bar Sounds release.

The video accompanying the announcement shows a record spinning on a turntable. A liquid that closely resembles beer is sloshing around inside the vinyl.

The entire album has been shared on YouTube. Tracks will also be available via Spotify and TouchTune jukeboxes starting April 18.

"Dive Bar Sounds comes to life through original tracks that blend the authentic sounds of your favorite dive bar with The Champagne of Beers to tell the story of a night at the dive," Miller High Life says on its YouTube channel.

Tracks on the album include:

Welcome To the Dive Champagne Nights Happy Hour Rack 'Em Up Regular's Remix Another Round Last Call

While the beer brand has been collaborating with various big-name musicians in recent months, it has not been revealed if any known acts are tied to the release.

How To Get A Beer-Infused Vinyl Record

The beer-filled records proved to be a popular item with the first drop selling out immediately after pre-orders started on Thursday.

Beer inside Miller High record Miller High Life via YouTube loading...

Miller High Life's website says the album also will be available at 11 a.m. on April 15 and 16. The beer also is selling music-themed merch as part of the releases.

This is far from the first time in recent months that a major brand has released a limited edition vinyl record. Back in December, KFC announced Kentucky Fried Carols, a limited edition Christmas-themed album that was only available on its chicken buckets.

