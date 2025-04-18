Beer-Flavored Pringles Are a Thing; Here’s How to Find Them

Miller Lite and Pringles may just be the mash-up you didn't know you needed.

Not something you've been clamoring for? What if I told you there was meat involved with this crispy snack?

What Do Miller Lite Pringles Taste Like?

Miller Lite and Pringles announced this week that they had developed a "first-of-its-kind innovation." The Pringles x Miller Lite collab brings the debut of two limited-edition chip flavors.

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken is touted as tasting like roasted chicken with hints of garlic, onion and beer.

Beer can chicken pringles Pringles/Canva loading...

Pringles x Miller Lite Griller Beer Brat combines black pepper, caramelized onion, and brown spice to make it seem like you're eating a grilled bratwurst while being both smoky and salty.

There's also a hint of beer, of course. Both flavors include "beer extract" to help bring out the Miller Lite taste.

"No need for a grill," Pringles said in a press release announcing the new flavors.

Let's take it easy, Pringles. Relying on a canister of chips to feed our cookout guests might not be the best way to make friends.

Beer Brat Pringles Pringles/Canva loading...

How To Get Beer Pringles

You'll have to wait until May to try the new beer-infused chips. Pringles does promise they will be available nationwide starting next month.

The brand also has a tracker on its website to help you locate the nearest stores selling the beer brat and beer can chicken Pringles.

The collab with Miller Lite is the latest in Pringles' efforts to offer unexpected chip flavors, much like other leading brands. Other recent Pringles flavors have included Everything Bagel, Philly Cheesesteak and Carnitas Tacos.

