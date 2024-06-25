Monolith-Like Mirror Cabins Are The Perfect Place to Reflect

Ever seen a mirror cabin? Neither have we until we stumbled upon these incredible forest dwellings.

What's a Mirror Cabin?

According to Bolt Farm Treehouse, it's basically a cabin in the woods with "floor-to-ceiling walls of mirrored glass allow you to be one with nature, while maintaining your privacy (you can't see inside during daylight and there are blackout curtains for the evening)."

See for yourself. Can you spy the mirror cabin?

As you can see, these little cabins in the woods blend right in. And while the outside may give you that camping feel (if you camp with a hot tub), the luxuries of the inside will make you feel like a king or queen.

What's Inside a Mirror Cabin?

There are several nice amenities and some cute little touches as well. There's a luxury bathroom with a full shower and plush robes to relax in after. There's also internet if you want to cozy up for a movie night, a record player, and even antique board games.

Where are Mirror Cabins?

These particular beauties are nestled in the Smoky Mountains in Whitwell, TN just outside of Chattanooga. Dreamy.

