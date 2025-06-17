Halfway into 2025, and we already have a good idea of what the most popular baby names of the year will be.

Website Tracks Baby Names

BabyCenter.com, a website that provides resources for pregnancy and parenting, recently released its list of the top baby names of the year. This list represents the most registered baby names among parents who have signed up on the site.

Recent Baby Name Trends

The outlet recently released its top baby names of the year list, along with a look at some interesting trends among expecting and new parents. Trends that were identified include:

An increase in names inspired by birds (Cardinal, Robin, Raven, Dove) Fewer boy names ending in "y" More names inspired by luxury items and wealth (Bentley, Tiffany, Lux, Treasure, Cash) The return of names from the '90s (Britney, Shania, Sabrina)

Here is a breakdown of the top 25 names listed for both girls and boys so far in 2025.