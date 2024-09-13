Top Dogs of 2024: The Most Popular Breeds in America

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year, the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are the most popular in the United States. For 31 years straight, from 1991 to 2021, the Labrador retriever has topped the list—but watch out, there's a new breed occupying the #1 spot.

From Tiny Lap Dogs to Mighty Hunters

Stacker used the AKC's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, to compile the 100 most popular breeds out of the total 200. Data for last year's rankings come from the 2022 edition, released in 2023. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so mixed breeds aren't counted in the final tally. Still, the list includes various dogs, from tiny lap dogs and mighty hunters to prime show dogs and loyal, royal companions. The sheer amount of breeds ranked is a reminder of the diverse tastes of dog owners in America and the many different types of beloved pups.

The dashing dachshund landed in the Top 10.

Several obvious factors influence a breed's national popularity year in and year out: ideal size, maintenance, hypoallergenic coats, disposition, temperament, and, of course, name recognition. If you are looking for your first dog for companionship in a city apartment, easy choices are reliable, compact French bulldogs or Boston terriers. Choosing the first family dog for small children and ample backyard space make retrievers a traditional option.

From centuries-old dogs bred for royalty to familiar faces used in duck hunting and fox intimidating, there's a dog out there for everyone. Need proof? Look no further than the 100 different breeds that complete this list of the most popular pooches.