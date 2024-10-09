Big Change Coming to Mountain Dew Cans

I can picture it now: someone in a PepsiCo boardroom during a marketing meeting had the idea, and another person banged the table, shouting:

Let's just Dew it!

Okay, maybe that didn't happen, but there’s a change coming to one of America's favorite carbonated beverages (I like to call it the "Juicy Fruit of sodas"). And it’s not about what's in the can, but what’s on the can.

Does the New Mountain Dew Look a Little Different?

If you didn’t know, Mountain Dew actually rebranded their cans to say "Mtn Dew" back in 2009. You can see the logo progression in the graphic below provided by PepsiCo, Mountain Dew’s parent company.

But, as food brands often do when things start to feel stale, they're now looking back instead of forward.

PepsiCo is bringing back the full name on the cans, just like in the days when the soda was the go-to choice for surfers, snowboarders, and X-Games fans.

There’s a proven track record in this marketing strategy, especially for established brands like Mountain Dew. Many companies successfully leverage nostalgia to reconnect with customers who may have aged out of their core demographic.

As you walk through stores like Target, you’ll notice Fisher-Price toys that mimic their 1960s and 1970s designs, alongside cereals with special edition retro packaging that recalls the days of Saturday morning cartoons.

Mauro Porcini, SVP and chief design officer at PepsiCo, noted:

We’re excited for fans to see the new Mountain Dew, which includes an updated logo that embodies the brand’s origins, a sunny refreshed color palette, and graphic outdoor landscapes unique to the Mountain Dew flavors.

Along with its refreshed outdoor-inspired design, PepsiCo has brought back the year 1948 (the drink’s founding year), subtly placed inside the "w." If you look closely, there’s also a leaf dotting the "i" in Mountain, symbolizing the soda’s (sorry to get fancy here) citrusy notes.

