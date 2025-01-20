Movie Theater Tells Customers to Bring Their Own Popcorn Buckets; The Results Were Hilarious
A movie theater chain allowed its customers to bring whatever they wanted to use as popcorn buckets, but they may not have expected wheelbarrows and coolers to come rolling through the doors.
National Popcorn Day At Movie Theaters
You don't have to look very hard to find a "national day" just about every day of the year. Apparently, Jan.19 is National Popcorn Day.
That's at least what movie theater chain Cinemark told its customers when it announced its "bring your own bucket" promotion. Movie fans were allowed to bring any container and fill it with popcorn for $5.
"Literally anything can be a bucket," the Texas-based chain with more than 500 theaters said when announcing the event.
Some movie-goers may have taken that as a challenge.
What Movie Fans Brought For Popcorn Buckets
Social media lit up on National Popcorn Day with photos of theater customers arriving with everything from Halloween candy buckets to large cooking pots.
Here some of the most creative "popcorn buckets" people thought to bring to watch movies.
Wheelbarrow
Urn and Traffic Cone
Halloween Pumpkin Buckets
Lego Head and Target Cart
Giant Cooking Pots
Storage Totes
Suitcase
Home Depot Bucket
Cooler
Garbage Can
