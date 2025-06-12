Iconic Music Store Featured in ‘Wayne’s World’ Movie to Close

A music store that provided the backdrop for one of the most memorable scenes in the 1992 movie Wayne's World is closing for good.

Music Store Scene In Wayne's World

Once his show starts to take off in the movie, Wayne heads to a local music store to purchase the Fender guitar he's always wanted.

A salesperson removes the guitar from a display case for Wayne, who later needs to be stopped from ripping through the Led Zeppelin classic, "Stairway to Heaven." The sign behind him even warned against playing that song in the store.

"No 'Stairway." Denied."

Where Is The Music Store From Wayne's World Located?

While the movie may be set in Aurora, Illinois, the actual music store where Wayne buys his dream guitar is Cassell's Music in San Fernando, California.

The store has sadly announced it will close after being in business for 78 years. The owner posted on social media that he is closing the store for good as he begins his retirement this year.

The current owner has been in charge of Cassell's for the past 48 years.

Behind The Scenes Of Filming Wayne's World At Cassell's Music

According to information shared by Cassell's, the store was chosen to be featured in the movie following a nationwide search by Paramount Pictures. The studio was allegedly drawn to Cassell's:

Variety of instruments

Openess

Overall appearance

The studio would later come in to transform Cassell's into the store you see in the movie. Scenes were shot at the location over four days in 1991.

READ MORE: 11 Totally Retro Things From Your Childhood Making Huge Comebacks

"The cast and crew were fantastic to work with and there were many laughs had as the scenes were rehearsed and shot," Cassell's says on its website.

Can You Play 'Stairway to Heaven' At Cassell's?

Cassell's has started sales to move its remaining inventory. Even with the store entering its final days, there is still a sign on the wall warning customers not to play the opening chords to "Stairway to Heaven."

Denied!

Cassell's is planning a special screening of Wayne's World at the store on July 10.