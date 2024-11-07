Another Mystery Animal Sighting Causes Stir (I Knew What It Was Immediately)

Here we go again—another mystery animal caught on a grainy smart phone video, causing a stir on the internet (and the local news).

Don't get me wrong—I love a good mystery animal story. In fact, I actively seek them out. But, in my own unscientific way, I've solved about 90% of these mysteries. More on that in a bit, but first, let's talk about the West Virginia mystery creature.

According to WSAZ NewsChannel 3 (via People), a local resident first spotted the creature near a park in Huntington during what was likely an ordinary commute.

My favorite reaction by far came from a parkgoer who was all in on the joke—until she watched the video and remarked, "Oh my gosh, but really—what is that?"

The general consensus seemed to be that it was a lemur, which would be pretty unusual since lemurs are native to Madagascar. While lemurs as pets aren't unheard of and are apparently legal in West Virginia, they’re definitely uncommon—and not exactly recommended.

It Definitely Looks Lemur(ish)

Was it a lemur? Probably not.

Here’s where my theory kicks in: If you see a headline like "Mystery Animal Spotted..." and it’s on land (not sea), you can almost bet it’s either a fox or coyote with mange.

And if there’s even a hint of a chupacabra sighting? Yep—it's almost always a fox, coyote, or something similar with mange. Sorry to burst your cryptozoology-loving bubble!

You can see a stock photo of a mangey fox below. Note the similarities.

So am I right? Is It a Fox With Mange

WSAZ3 wrapped up their segment with an interview featuring a wildlife expert who is almost certain that what Brittany Keller spotted in Ritter Park that day was, in fact, a fox suffering from mange.

Now that you’re armed with this knowledge, the next time you’re watching the local news with friends or family and a story about a mystery animal pops up, you can confidently (and maybe a little annoyingly) shout, "FOX WITH MANGE!"