Why You’re in Big Trouble if Your House Smells Like Nail Polish Remover

Smell nail polish remover in your house even though you haven't painted your nails in months?

You should probably brace yourself to deal with the headaches that are about to come your way.

Causes Of Nail Polish Remover Smell

So, you haven't been using nail polish remover and you've determined no one else in your house has either. Now, it is time to get to the bottom of that awful smell.

What you are smelling is likely acetone. Healthline.com describes the clear liquid as being able to evaporate quickly once it is exposed to air.

Unfortunately, it's also highly flammable near an open flame (think candles or a gas stover burner). Not only that, but high exposure could also cause acetone poisoning, which comes with a whole host of serious side effects.

Acetone can be found in a variety of things including furniture polish, rubbing alcohol and, of course, nail polish. But there is one common use for acetone that is found in nearly every home.

Sources Of Acetone Smells

Even if you don't polish your nails (or your furniture), you likely have some acetone hanging out in your home. The chemical is commonly found in coolant used in things such as your refrigerator or air conditioning unit.

Checking freon in an air conditioner Canva loading...

You probably shouldn't ignore it either. Remember earlier when we talked about acetone being highly flammable? Now, imagine a leak in a narrow kitchen with a gas stove.

Another high risk area when it comes to smelling nail polish remover is in your vehicle.

A report from eBay Motors says the smell usually means your car is leaking freon, which is what helps air condition the vehicle.

"If you smell an acetone-like odor, open the windows to allow the vehicle to air out," the website recommends. "Then, take it to your mechanic or an HVAC repair specialist."

