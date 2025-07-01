It's OK to admit that watching people scarf down hot dogs is as much of a Fourth of July tradition as fireworks and cookouts.

What Is Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?

If you have never seen the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, you are really missing out on some mindless fun.

Contestants from around the globe descend upon Coney Island in New York to see how many hot dogs they can eat in 10 minutes. It's sloppy, simple and yet rather impressive once you see how many hot dogs one person can finish off in that time.

Before you pass judgment, you should know this spectacle has a long history

How The Hot Dog Eating Contest Started

According to Nathan's, the first hot dog eating contest was held between four immigrants on July 4, 1916 outside the brand's first hot dog stand in Coney Island.

"As the story goes, they were competing to see who was the most patriotic," Nathan's explains on its website.

It may have taken a while, but the hot dog eating contest was turned into an annual July 4 event starting in 1972. Several years later, the event gained international attention and an annual spot on ESPN's July 4 lineup.

Names like Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi became legends for their record-breaking hot dog munching skills.

How To Watch The Hot Dog Eating Contest

This year's contest will air on multiple ESPN channels on July 4 and have options to watch camera feeds that are dedicated to some of the biggest competitors.

(All times Eastern)

10:45 a.m. - Women's Contest - ESPN3

11 a.m. - Miki Sudo Cam - ESPN3

Noon - Men's Contest - ESPN2

12:30 p.m. - Joey Chestnut Cam - ESPN3

5 p.m. - Main event re-airing

9 p.m. - Main event re-airing

Chestnut is making his return after being banned from the 2024 competition due to having a sponsorship with a competing hot dog brand.

Before the hot dogs start flying, here is a look back at some of the best photos of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

