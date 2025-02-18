Chain Store Adored by Book Lovers Opening 60 New Locations in 2025 Thanks to TikTok

A chain store that was once barely opening new locations is ready to expand at a record pace all thanks to TikTok.

Popular Chains Expanding In 2025

There have been plenty of headlines written about chain stores getting off to a rough start in 2025.

Just last week, for example, JCPenney announced it would close some of its underperforming locations. Just days before that announcement, arts and crafts chain JoAnn shared a list of 500 stores set to close following the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

But it's not all doom and gloom when it comes to chains quickly expanding across the U.S. Grocery store chain Aldi has a plan to open a whopping 800 locations. There also are several restaurant chains that will be popping up just about everywhere in 2025.

Now, it appears another chain is ready to have one of its best years ever when it comes to opening new stores.

How TikTok Is Helping Chain Store Expand In 2025

One of the more followed trends on TikTok is #booktok. The hashtag is widely used among readers and authors to share recommended titles, reviews and just about anything that has to do with the world of books.

It's the perfect way to quickly expand your reading list while also finding like-minded users within a certain genre.

According to Axios, BookTok is having a ripple effect that is making bookstore chain Barnes & Noble rethink how they are reaching readers.

The website reports Barnes & Noble is planning to open a record 60 new stores in 2025, up from 57 locations added in 2024.

The increase in new stores in recent years is rather significant. Just three years ago, Barnes & Noble only opened 15 new stores during the calendar year.

Where Are New Barnes & Noble Stores Opening In 2025?

Barnes & Noble has already opened eight stores in 2025:

Brentwood, California

Superior, Colorado

Naples, Florida

North Canton, Ohio

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Town & Country, Texas

Bellevue, Washington

Issaquah, Washington

The remaining locations set to open in 2025 have yet to be revealed. According to Fast Company, Barnes & Noble is also targeting the following states for expansion in addition to the stores that have already opened:

Arizona

Connecticut

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Michigan

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New York

Virginia

