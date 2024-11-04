15 New Menu Items Fast Food Chains are Using to Lure Customers
Fast food chains are betting on some wild new menu items in hopes of luring potential customers in during the upcoming holiday months.
Winter menus have started to roll out at several big-name chains.
Some like Arby's and Hardee's are relying on returning favorites to generate excitement. Others such as Jimmy John's and Sonic appear to be banking on new menu items going viral.
Then there are those who are just sprinkling crushed candy canes on things and calling it a day.
From sandwiches served on pickles to turducken burritos, here are what some of the most popular fast food joints are serving up in the coming months.
15 New Menu Items Coming to Fast Food Chains for Holidays
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
