8 New Halloween Candy Offerings You Need to Hand Out This Year

Which house is yours: The one that hands out that same boring candy bars you've been putting into buckets on Halloween for the past 10 years or the one that wants to be the talk of the neighborhood kids because you have the best treats?

Halloween is obviously a huge event for candy makers who are looking to grab attention with new products and flavors.

And what better time to do it when people are willing to pay big bucks to keep trick-or-treaters happy? Statistica.com says U.S. consumers spent $3.6 billion just on candy for Halloween in 2023.

Not only was this the third year in a row for increased candy sales, but the website also says the amount is greater than what was being spent on candy pre-pandemic.

READ MORE: 7 Pumpkin Color Meanings You Should Know Before Halloween This Year

Halloween 2024 looks to be another big year for companies to get creative with new flavors of classic products long with some tie-ins to well-known franchises.

Here is a look at eight of the newest candy offerings that will be debuting during Halloween this year.

New Halloween Candy Making It's Debut in 2024 Here is a look at eight of the newest candy offerings that will be debuting during Halloween this year. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll