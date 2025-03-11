A new Mountain Dew flavor is approaching and so is something awful according to one Instagram account that attempts to like soda to catastrophic events.

What Is The New Mountain Dew Flavor?

Taco Bell recently held what it calls a Live Mas LIVE event to talk about the future of the restaurant chain including the addition of new menu items. Among the additions set to rollout in the coming days is a new soda, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight.

The Baja Blast version of Mountain Dew has been a longtime staple at Taco Bell. The chains says this take on the drink is a "sweet and refreshing blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast to perfectly complement any Taco Bell meal."

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight will sold exclusively at Taco Bell locations.

What Is The Mountain Dew Conspiracy Theory?

But this isn't just another innocent soda debut, at least not according to Maverick Bailey.

The social media content creator has generated thousands of views taking deep dives into alleged conspiracy theories. One of his frequent targets has been Mountain Dew.

"It seems like every time they make a big push with a new flavor, it correlates with a certain event," Bailey said during a podcast episode last month.

He goes on to explain how tragic events have happened following the release of various Mountain Dew flavors. For example Mountain Dew Maui Blast dropped in 2023, just three months before wildfires swept across Maui.

Bailey also brings up that Mountain Dew Star Spangled Splash was released in the weeks leading up to a cargo ship toppling of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Key, of course, is best known for penning the "Star Spangled Banner."

The clips of the episode shared on Instagram have generated thousands of views and even caught the attention of Mountain Dew who commented on the video:

"Keep your voice down 👀"

Now, Bailey is back to warn others about the impending doom that comes with the release of a new Mountain Dew.

What Happens After Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Is Released?

Bailey posted a followup video this week warning viewers that "something is about to happen."

"Last year when I showed you the new flavor Pitch Black, we had the biggest IT blackout of all time," he says brining up the July 2024 CrowdStrike incident that took several systems offline across the world.

This time, Bailey is predicting the incident will have to do with "midnight" or what is known as the "witching hour."

"My guess is we will see something weird on a paranormal level or something that's going to make us question everything."

