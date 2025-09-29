The nostalgic toy retailer that once went bankrupt is making a comeback for Christmas.

If you were a kid in the '90s and early 2000s, you probably grew up going to Toys "R" Us. Walking through the automatic doors was like being transported into a magical world. You could be up close to those awesome toys you saw other kids playing with in the commercials.

It was a shame when they filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2017 and closed up brick-and-mortar stores just before the holidays. Thankfully, they've been on the up-and-up in recent years since being sold to WHP Global in 2021. In fact, PR Newswire says the brand will open "10 new flagship stores and 20 seasonal holiday shops" by the end of the year.

Where are the new Toys "R" Us stores going to be?

While the retailer hasn't been specific about where exactly these new stores will pop up, Outlets like 9News found some of the new locations in California, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Nebraska, and Colorado:

Aurora, Illinois – Chicago Premium Outlets (Opening September 20)

Camarillo, California– Camarillo Premium Outlets (October)

Hanover, Maryland-- Arundel Mills (October)

Emeryville, California – Bay Street

Long Beach, California

West Des Moines, Iowa – Jordan Creek

Omaha, Nebraska– Westroads Mall

Thornton, Colorado – Denver Premium Outlets

Toys “R” Us will also open seasonal pop-up locations across the U.S.

When will the new Toys "R" Us stores open in 2025?

We don't have the exact dates yet, but Toys "R" Us' partner Go! Retail Group confirms more locations are opening soon, before the end of 2025.

Nice to see this classic retailer return, especially around the holidays. If you're looking for another dose of nostalgia, take a look at the top holiday toys from the year that you were born.

