Beloved Wendy’s Frosty to Undergo Major Transformation in Menu Shake-up

One of the most iconic menu items at Wendy's is about to get a huge makeover.

The fast food chain told investors on Thursday that major plans are in the works to give the Frosty a major overhaul. The changes are fairly big news considering Wendy's reported 1.7 billion Frosty treats are served annually.

What's Happening To Wendy's Frosty?

Wendy's had what it calls an Investor Day on March 6. That means the company's leadership gathered to discuss how the burger chain is doing and what it has planned for the upcoming year.

While there were notable moments about new technology and food innovations, the biggest headline might have been the changes in store for the Frosty. Wendy's announced multiple updates for its long-time frozen dairy dessert.

Tray of Wendy's Frosty desserts Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images loading...

For the most part, Wendy's has only had two permanent Frosty flavors. Chocolate was the original and only version of the treat until the vanilla Frosty was introduced in 2006.

And while there have been limited-time versions of the Frosty since then, there have been no new permanent flavors added to the menu. Now, it looks like that is about to change.

What Are The New Frosty Flavors?

In what Wendy's is marketing as "new ways to Frosty," the chain will offer two new versions of the dessert that will lead to several new flavor combos.

Wendy's Wendy's loading...

Frosty Swirls will give Wendy's locations the ability to had swirls of flavor into the base chocolate and vanilla treats. AllRecipes.com compared it to what the chain is currently offering with its Thin Mints Frosty.

Frosty Fusions will provide the option for adding mix-ins (think McDonald's McFlurry).

While Wendy's was mum regarding what Swirl and Fusion elements would be available to add to the Frosty, AllRecipes.com noticed what appeared to be strawberry crunch crumbles, cookies pieces and caramel sauce in preview photos shown during Investor Day.

15 Fast Food Sauces We Loved Before They Disappeared While some of these sauces have made returns over the years, many have disappeared from restaurants for good. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll