Nationwide Restaurant Chain Known for Pasta Shuttering Some Locations

Add another restaurant to the list of chain closing locations in 2024.

This time around, it is a big-name eatery known for its wide selection of pastas.

Restaurant Chains That Closed Locations This Year

It hasn't been a good year for both chain stores and restaurants with several big name closing various locations. Others have shutdown for good.

The reason behind the closures varies depending on the industry and business type.

For Red Lobster, it was pricey leases that will leave the chain with nearly 150 fewer locations by the end of the year. Hooters is another big-name that also closed some of its restaurants this year. For them, it was the rising cost of both food and labor.

The latest name added to the list of struggling restaurants is not only seeing similar issues, but it also reportedly suffering from "declining customer traffic."

Pasta Chain Plans To Close Some Locations

There doesn't seem to be a lot of competition when it comes to pasta joints that specialize in things besides Italian dishes. Sure, you might find a decent mac and cheese place, but there aren't a ton of chains giving you various pasta options that aren't Italian-inspired.

Plus, how many places can you get a heaping bowl of pasta and a giant Rice Krispie treat?

Noodles & Company seemed to fill that void offering pasta options inspired by different parts of the globe. You can get your all-American mac and cheese, but also opt for a spicy Asian dish.

Sadly, the restaurant may be struggling. The food blog Eat This, Not That! listened in on the company's latest earnings call for investors and learned that nearly 20 stores have been put on a list for possible closures.

"Noodles' goal in shuttering locations is to improve the health of the business as a whole, which has been struggling with declining customer traffic and other financial woes," the blog reports.

To give you an idea of just how much of a problem Noodles is facing, Eat This, Not That! says the 20 stores on the list have a combined annual operating loss of $2 million.

While all 20 locations might not close, the blog says you should expect at least 10 of those to be no longer operating by the end of the year. Specifics about the exact locations have yet to be released by the company.

