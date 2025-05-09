Popular Pasta Chain Now Closing Even More Locations Despite Rising Sales

A big-name player among chains that specialize in pasta is reportedly cutting back on the number of its locations.

Chain Restaurants Hit Hard In 2025

Getting a meal away from home can cost a lot, even when seeking out fast food chains these days. Rising operating costs, including food prices, are driving up menu prices.

And some chains are being hit hard, leading to closures:

Jack In The Box has announced plans to shutter as many as 200 restaurants, with 120 of them closing before the end of the year.

Red Robin is in the process of closing up to 70 of its restaurants.

TGI Fridays has already closed multiple locations throughout the U.S. as it works through bankruptcy proceedings.

Now, another nationally-known chain is ready to shutter locations despite actually performing well to start the year.

Restaurants Still Closing As Sales Increase

The latest chain to announce closings has also reported an increase in sales to start the year.

According to The Street, Noodles & Company's first quarter sales for the year were up 2% compared to the same time last year. Additionally, same-store sales (repeat customers) were up 4.4% across all of the company's locations.

Despite that success, Noodles & Company will reportedly close some of its restaurants. The Street says the chain will close as many as 17 company-owned and another four franchise restaurants before the end of the year.

"It attributes these continuous closures to higher food costs and increased marketing expenses," the website reports.

Noodles & Company previously made headlines late in 2024 after revealing plans to close as many as 20 locations with a combined annual operating loss of nearly $2 million.

