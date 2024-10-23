iPhone and Android Users May Want to Reboot Phones ASAP

If it's been a while since you've rebooted your phone, you might want to do so....now. The National Security Agency is suggesting people reboot their mobile devices regularly to remove malware.

The NSA released a best practices guide in 2020, but with smartphones being integrated into other operating systems, there's even more urgency to do this simple step to help protect yourself. The guide mentions turning your device on and off weekly. That's something many of us rarely do considering we usually have a charger nearby.

A recent Forbes article states that while you don't have to reboot your phone weekly, the more you do, the less vulnerable you'll be to issues from non-persistent malware (bugs that can't survive reboots.)

What Can Rebooting Your Phone Protect You From?

According to the guide, a quick reboot can prevent "spearphishing," which is when you get emails that look like they're from a trusted source in effort to get you to reveal personal information or install malware and "zero-click exploits," which is a cyberattack that compromises your device or network without your interaction. Global cybersecurity evangelist with ESET, Jake Moore, told Forbes that it can also help your battery health, performance issues, and connectivity problems.

What Are Some Best Practices To Help Secure My Device/Information?

Follow the guidelines that include:

Disable Bluetooth when you're not using it.

Wifi- Don't connect to public networks, disable when not using, and delete unused networks.

Clever Cases- Use a protective case that drowns the microphone to block room audio (hot-miking attack) and cover the camera when not using.

DO NOT have sensitive conversations by your device if it's not configured to handle secure voice.

Apps- Have a minimal number, make sure they're official, be careful what you enter into them, and close when you aren't using.

Updates- run them as soon as you can.

Use your fingerprint or face to authenticate.

Use strong passwords and PINS, and set the device to lock after 5 minutes.

Location- Disable location services when not needed.

Also, being mindful of the info you're putting in text messages, attachments and links from unmown senders, pop-ups, and only using trusted cords/accessories (nothing public) will help keep you secure.

While these steps may not completely prevent you from catching a bug, it will greatly reduce your risk.