Authorities Searching For Mischievous Otter Wanted For Theft, Terrorizing Surfers

It wasn't me, it was the OTTER guy.

She is known only by the code name "Otter 841," and is currently wanted by authorities for terrorizing surfers off the coast of California.

According to a BBC report, the otter has been hassling surfers in the ocean near Santa Cruz, California. Her alleged offenses include chomping surfboards with her sharp teeth and even trying to swim away with one of the boards.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently on the lookout for Otter 841 as they are hoping to capture and rehome her.

That might not be an easy mission for the agency to complete. Otter 841 comes from a long line of trouble-making otters.

According to the BBC report, the capture of Otter 723 was completed a little more than five years ago in California after she became too chummy with humans. Free food will do that sometimes.

The BBC claims the otter was reportedly pregnant with a female pup at the time of the capture. That pup turned out to be (dun, dun, dunnnnnnn) Otter 841.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have now posted signs near the crime scene warning of an "aggressive sea otter in this area. Enter the water at your own risk."

According to the U.S. Department Of The Interior, sea otters can weigh up to 90 pounds and can be identified thanks to their large, furry faces.

There's a chance, however, it might be too late by the time you see Otter 841. She'll be long gone while you're left floating in the ocean.

