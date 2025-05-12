PAC-MAN is celebrating a major anniversary this year, and there are a whole bunch of promotional items rolling out for fans of the game.

PAC-MAN's 45th Anniversary

The iconic PAC-MAN video game turns 45 years old this year after making its debut in 1980.

According to pacman.com, the game, originally known as Puck Man, was first tested by crowds in Japan in May of that year before being widely released two months later.

Pacman Atari game cartridge. Getty Images loading...

By October, PAC-MAN had reached the U.S., where it became massively popular. According to pacman.com, the game sold more than 100,000 units in just a year.

That feat is even more impressive when you consider video games weren't as widely popular as they would be later in the mid-1980s.

How To Get PAC-MAN Doughnuts

With it being a fairly big year for the brand, there will be multiple chances for video game fans to get their hands on PAC-MAN-related items.

One of the first being rolled out will be PAC-MAN doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. The chain is offering three different doughnuts inspired by the classic game:

PAC-MAN Party Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut with yellow buttercream flavored icing, celebration sprinkles, and a PAC-MAN character topper.

Krispy Kreme photo Krispy Kreme photo loading...

Team Ghost Doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut that is filled with chocolate-flavored cream. The doughnut is dipped in black icing and features a PAC-MAN maze on its top.

Krispy Kreme photo Krispy Kreme photo loading...

Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut that is filled with strawberry cream and dipped in red icing. The top is decorated with white sprinkles and a touch of green icing to make it look like a giant strawberry.

Krispy Kreme photo Krispy Kreme photo loading...

We cannot confirm if you will be invincible from ghosts if you eat any of these. All three doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme locations on May 22, which is celebrated by some as being PAC-MAN Day.

