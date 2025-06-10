25 Photos of Adorable Panda Bears Having the Best Time on Their Birthday

Everyone deserves to be celebrated on their birthdays, and that includes panda bears.

Zoos Celebrating Animals With Birthday Parties

Zoos throughout the world, including many in the U.S., have long-standing traditions of throwing birthday parties for their animals.

Celebrating an animal's big day can serve a couple of different purposes:

It can be a fun promotion to draw additional people to the zoo to celebrate their favorite animals It provides the zoo with an opportunity to create a fun treat to give the animal for their birthday.

Most zoos tend to create presents made out of treats or even birthday cakes formed using the animals' favorite foods.

How Zoos Celebrate Panda Birthdays

Zoos have used a variety of methods to specifically celebrate panda birthdays.

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. would often make "presents" out of ice for their pandas.

Zoo Berlin in Germany has been known to craft an entire edible birthday display for pandas that included frozen fruit, bamboo, and other treats.

Regardless of how it's done, pandas know how to party on their birthdays. Here are some of the best photos of panda bears enjoying their special days.

