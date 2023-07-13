We've all probably encountered at least one dog in our life (whether we like it or not) that seems straight out of a cartoon.

Maybe you're even the owner of a silly pup who could use his own animated show.

Pet owners on TikTok are using a new filter to turn their dogs into characters straight out of the popular children's cartoon "PAW Patrol."

For those unfamiliar with the show, "PAW Patrol" follows a group of heroic dogs who work together to complete their latest mission.

It's quite popular among toddlers. (Source: My 2-year-old daughter)

TikTok's "PAW Patrol" filter works like most others on the app. The catch is you need a dog that is going to sit still long enough for the camera to read its face.

Good luck with that. If you do have a cooperative pop, you will be rewarded with a fun animation that looks straight out of the "PAW Patrol" series.

Checkout this very good boy who is now a member of the PAW Patrol.

Like most TikTok trends, you will need to be prepared to have a catchy hook stuck in your head the rest of the day. Thankfully, the "PAW Patrol" theme song was already a most-requested hit in my house.

Here are a few other new cadets who PAW-sed long enough to create cute cartoon images.

