A massive recall of chicken nuggets and tenders has some scrambling to check what they have in the freezer.

Metal Wire Found In Chicken

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced its latest chicken recall heading into last weekend. More than 167,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tender are included in the recall.

The agency announced that it believes that the chicken products "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal."

The FSIS became concerned about the issue following consumer complaints that included finding metal wiring in their chicken.

"The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product and notified the FSIS of the issue," the agency said in a press release.

As of this time, the FSIS says it has yet to receive any reports from consumers who have experienced "adverse reactions" after eating the chicken.

What Chicken Is Included In The Recall?

The chicken included in the recall came from a Perry, Georgia establishment run by Perdue Foods. The FSIS says items involved in the recall were produced on March 23.

While the potentially contaminated items were produced in Georgia, the products were allegedly shipped nationwide.

Here are the chicken nuggets and tenders the FSIS had included in the recall:

22 oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing Perdue Simply Smart Organics Chicken Breast Nuggets

29 oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders

22 oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets

All three of the products should have a "best if used by" date of "03 23 25" in order to be included in the recall.

The FSIS wants consumers to toss any chicken that meets the recall requirements. The agency also suggests returning recalled products to the store where they were initially purchased.

