These 6 States Are Totally Cool With You Owning a Pet Bear

If you've ever dreamed of having a pet bear join your family, you're in luck if you live in one of six states.

Why Would Someone Want To Own A Bear?

Before we get into where you can have a bear as a pet, let's first discuss WHY someone would make this choice.

My personal obsession with owning a bear started in the early 2010s after seeing a viral video that showed a man and a bear playing in a pool at a Florida wildlife sanctuary, The bear would climb a ladder and leap into the pool to cool off on hot days.

Then, he would come over to his owner for a quick pet on the head.

I'm not naive. I realize bears are dangerous and would likely need several hours of training to get to this level of comfortability. Please, don't read this thinking "that writer guy probably got mauled after trying to ride a bear like a 'furry tractor' like Steve Carell's character in Anchorman."

Not to mention the makers of that movie had some close calls with the bear we saw on the screen.

READ MORE: Park Ranger Blasts Legendary Metal Song To Get Bear Out Of Tree

I just find it somewhat amazing that a creature that large is out in the wild and that some people have found ways to live with them. And apparently, there are six states where you can make this happen.

States Where It Is Legal To Own A Bear As A Pet

At this time, there are six states that will allow you to get a bear as long as you have a special permit.

Alabama

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Wisconsin

While Petpedia lists those states as allowing residents to own bears, the website strongly discourages. The site warns that that are only eight remaining bear breeds and all of them would be dangerous to have in your home.

READ MORE: What You Should Absolutely Never Do If Attacked By A Bear In The Woods

Additionally, the website also warns against the high expense of owning a bear. Petpedia writers estimate a brown bear needing as much as 90 pounds of food each day.

You probably don't have room for that much food in your fridge, anyway. Maybe just stick with a fluffy dog as a family pet.

Here's a closer look at which pets are banned in each state.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany