Police Officer Escapes Harrowing Halloween Decoration ‘Attack’

An Ohio police officer is OK after he was "attacked" by a Halloween display while patrolling a local neighborhood.

How The Halloween Display 'Attack' Happened

The Bay Village Police Department recently shared a video on its Facebook page with the title "Bay Village Officer Attacked by Halloween Display." The video contains dash cam footage from the officer's patrol vehicle.

The nearly three-minute clip stars with the police vehicle driving through a residential area before encountering a giant, orange blob in the center of the road.

"On Monday October 14, Bay Village Police were dispatched to the area of Wolf Road for a runaway pumpkin," the department said.

An officer is seen in the video getting our of the car in an attempt to corral a giant inflatable pumpkin that had blown out of someone's yard. The officer was no match for the air-filled decoration as it continued to blow on top of him and the police vehicle.

Eventually, the officer calls for backup as more help is needed to get the pumpkin out of the road and back into the resident's yard.

In case you feel bad laughing at the video, you can rest assured everyone seen in the clip is OK.

"Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event," the department said.

Video Goes Viral Following Pumpkin Rescue

The video has been a hit since it was shared on Facebook earlier this week. So far, it has generated more than 65,000 views and nearly 500 shares on the platform.

The comments left on the post are almost as entertaining as the video with several suggesting the clip looked like it was straight out of a movie.

"When gourds attack! Could be the next bad SyFy movie," Michelle Kimmel said.

Another commenter made a spot-on comparison to The Rover from the late 1960s British TV show The Prisoner.

"The pumpkin apparently just watched James and the Giant Peach," Danica Wagner-Kurtz commented.

