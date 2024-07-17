President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

This is a developing story.

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Biden experienced respiratory symptoms that included a runny nose, a cough and fatigue, according to the statement. He was tested in Las Vegas following his first scheduled event for the day.

Biden's symptoms are reportedly mild, and he was given a dose of Paxlovid. The White House reports he will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth, Del.