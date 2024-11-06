Presidential Election Still Too Close to Call as America Waits

The election to determine the 47th President of the United States is still too close to call as ballots continue to be counted in critical states.

As of 1 a.m. Eastern, the Associated Press had projected Donald Trump as having a 246-210 electoral vote lead over Kamala Harris. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the election.

Trump also was leading the popular vote at the time of publication,

Key swing states are still up for grabs including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump had a slight lead in all three states as of 1 a.m. Additionally, the AP, CNN and Fox News all projected Trump to take swing states Georgia and North Carolina.

Just before 12:45 a.m. the crowd gathered at Howard University in Washington, D.C. for Harris's election night event were informed that the Vice President would not be speaking tonight. Harris is expected to address the nation sometime early Wednesday.

Former President Trump spent the night watching results at Mar-A-Lago in Florida before traveling to the Palm Beach Convention Center to address the crowd gathered for his election night event.