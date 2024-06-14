30 Stunning Images of Pride Celebrations Around The World

While June is Pride Month in the U.S. several other countries have their own celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year.

The first gay pride parade stepped off following the 1969 Stonewall Riots in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. New York Police Department officers had raided the Stonewall Inn, which History.com notes was "common" at "bars and restaurants where gays and lesbians were known to gather."

While the first parade followed a year later, the gay rights movement had started several years before this time. History.com lists gay and lesbian organizations being created in North America and Europe as far back as the 1920s.

Today, Pride events are held around the world. Here is a look at how different countries celebrate each year.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll