35 Pumpkin Colors You Need to Try Instead of Boring Orange for Halloween

This may be a controversial take: Orange pumpkins are boring on Halloween.

Ahh, it felt good to say that. Given they are so readily available, orange pumpkins tend to dominate fall displays.

They're a Halloween staple for many. And while I am all about tradition, we need to do better than just having orange pumpkins at our homes. (That's unless you want your home to just blend in with the 10 other houses on your block that also have the same bland orange pumpkin on fheir front steps.)

READ MORE: 7 Pumpkin Color Meanings You Should Know Before Handing Out Candy This Halloween

Thankfully, the pumpkin color palette goes well beyond orange. And they all have some pretty fantastic names, too.

Rob Carroll photo Rob Carroll photo loading...

Won't your neighbors be impressed when you tell them you're putting some Mellow Yellow pumpkins on the front porch this year? And wait until you tell them how you couldn't decide between Hot Chocolate or Spicy Mocha so you just bought both of them.

Here is a look at 35 colorful pumpkin and other squash varieties to try instead of plain orange this year.

35 Pumpkin Colors You Need to Try Instead of Boring Orange Try these 35 colorful pumpkin and squash varieties if you're looking get something other than orange this year.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll