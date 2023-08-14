The heat this summer has been unrelenting. Although temperatures across the U.S. may feel like the antithesis of autumn, it's August and that means one thing: Pumpkin Spice is BACK, y'all.

When will Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, and Krispy Kreme start serving their pumpkin spice menu? Is it true that WENDY's is getting in the pumpkin spice game? We've got the rundown.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme stores nationwide have already rolled out their pumpkin spice options. The delicious donut shop is offering four flavors (including two new options) for 2023. They'll have a pumpkin spice maple pecan donut and pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut along with pumpkin spice glazed and cake options. Krispy Kreme will also serve pumpkin spice coffee and lattes.

Dunkin'

America runs on pumpkin spice, and Dunkin' is ready to serve the masses, launching its fall flavors Wednesday, Aug. 16. Pumpkin spice lattes will be available, and customers can also add a pumpkin spice swirl to any drink. Festive faves, including the adorable spider donut, will also be on the menu.

Starbucks

Starbies hasn't dropped an official release date, but some social media posts indicate pumpkin spice options will be available Aug. 24.

Wendy's

Wendy's is getting into the spirit of the season with a pumpkin spice frosty. The treat is rumored to be hitting restaurants in mid-September with the option to mix the new frosty flavor into Wendy's cold brew.

Dutch Bros.

While there aren't any rumored release dates on social media thus far, pumpkin spice lovers should anticipate the return of the fall menu within the next month; the chain launched its 2022 offerings nationwide on Sept. 1.

