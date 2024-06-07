Quirky Phrases That Make Perfect Sense to Midwesterners

The Midwest is a magical place. It's the heartland of America and full of friendly people, a lower cost of living, lots of farmland, and some interesting sayings. Many of these phrases may not make sense to most. But, to a Midwesterner, no explanation is needed.

What is the Midwest?

Many folks know if they are from the Midwest, but not exactly what states are considered "the Midwest." The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that it runs from North Dakota to Kansas and stretches all the way to Ohio. The twelve states in the region include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Now that we've cleared up where exactly the Midwest is, let's talk about the language of the land. These are some sayings that make sense to every Midwesterner, but others may leave others a bit confused.

You Know You're From the Midwest If You Say These Things

This list makes perfect sense to any true Midwesterner. And if it didn't make sense to you, the Tik Toker @alexbegs can help as he expresses these Midwest sayings perfectly.

