Rainforest Cafe proved to be a dining and tourist destination with 59 restaurants at the height of its popularity.

Today, that total has been whittled down to just 16 locations in the U.S.

What Happened To Rainforest Cafe?

Themed restaurants were once popular among families who wanted a side of entertainment with their meals. Places like Planet Hollywood and Medieval Times made eating out more of an experience instead of just another night out.

And while there are certainly plenty of themed restaurants operating today, some of the larger names in the game have pared down their locations to target high-tourist locations like Florida, Texas, or even near the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Rainforest Cafe is one of those.

For those who have never experienced it, the chain features a dining area where customers are surrounded by animatronic creatures such as gorillas and elephants that move about as you eat. There's also an indoor "thunderstorm" every 30 minutes that sets off simulated rain, strobe lights and thunder effects.

According to Chowhound, Rainforest Cafe has seen a "slow decrease in business over the past few decades."

"The mass amount of Rainforest Cafes closing their doors is due to the combination of America's loss of interest in themed dining chains and the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the website says.

Where To Find Rainforest Cafes In The U.S.

With 16 remaining locations in the U.S., Rainforest Cafe can only be found in 11 different states today.

Arizona

Arizona Mills, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe

California

Ontario Mills, 4810 Mills Circle, Ontario

Florida

Disney Springs, 1800 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista

Disney World Animal Kingdom, 505 Rain Forest Road, Lake Buena Vista

Sawgrass Mills, 12801 West Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise

Illinois

Gurnee Mills, 6170 West Grand Ave., Gurnee

Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing, 4310 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills

Minnesota

Mall of America, 306 South Ave., Bloomington

Nevada

3717 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

New York

300 Third Street, Sheraton at the Falls, Niagara Falls

Tennessee

Opry Mills, 353 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Texas

5310 Seawall Blvd., Galveston

Grapevine Mills, 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy., Grapevine

Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy

110 East Crockett, San Antonio

Out of all of these, the Rainforest Cafe located inside Disney's Animal Kingdom has the distinction of being the "world's largest." The chain also has locations outside of the U.S. in countries such as Japan, France and Canada.

