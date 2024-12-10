Did You Realize How Long It Takes to Grow a Christmas Tree? I Had No Idea

The amount of time it takes to grow a real Christmas tree might surprise people who have grown accustomed to seeing loaded tree lots pop up every year around the holidays.

How Long Does It Take To Grow A Christmas Tree?

There's no one true type of tree that is the official Christmas tree.

The National Christmas Tree Association (yes, this is a real association) keeps an extensive list of tree varieties favorited by families for the holidays. From the Scotch Pine to the Colorado Blue Spruce, there is a surprisingly wide variety of trees being used for Christmas.

Despite the variety, there isn't much difference in the amount of time it takes a tree to grow tall enough to be sold for Christmas.

According to the NCTA, "the average tree takes 7 to 10 years to get to 6 or 7 feet high."

"One they are harvested, new seedlings are planted to replace harvested trees," the association says. "These would NOT have been planted if trees hadn't been harvested the previous year."

Christmas Trees Grow Faster As They Get Older

Growing Christmas trees can be a lot of work. Not only is there the planting, nurturing and harvesting of the trees, but there also is time put into making sure the trees don't get too big.

The ceiling in your home is only so tall after all.

According to a The Pioneer Woman magazine, Christmas trees tend to go through growth spurts as they get older. By the time a real tree reaches four years old, it will likely grow 12 to 18 inches in height every year.

How To Buy A Charlie Brown Christmas Tree

Maybe a full-size pine tree in your living room isn't your thing. You're not alone.

The NCTA says that while most real tree customers prefer full-size options, more people are seeking out "Charlie Brown trees."

The droopy nearly-bare tree was made famous by the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." It appears it actually is possible to get one in real life.

"The sparse look is dependent upon the genetics of the tree, but mostly through the shearing practices of the grower," the NCTA says.

The association recommends asking a Christmas tree growers for a "less sheared" or "cull" tree in order to get one that looks like it is straight from the Charlie Brown animated classic.

"The grower will understand what you are looking for."

