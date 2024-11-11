Red Lobster Wants to Win You Back With This New Menu; You Going?

Red Lobster has come out the other side of bankruptcy proceedings and is looking to win back customers by giving its menu a sizable glow-up.

What Happened With Red Lobster's Bankruptcy?

Talk of an impending bankruptcy filing by Red Lobster surfaced in April. Weeks later, that filing became official as the seafood chain's parent company looked to combat rising operating costs and what some outlets described as unfavorable leases.

While Red Lobster did end up closing some locations, the brand wasn't totally leaving the restaurant scene. Executives vowed to "restructure" and regroup in an attempt to revive customer interest.

Red Lobster Abruptly Closes Many Locations Getty Images loading...

Even more Red Lobster closings were announced in August putting the total shuttered restaurants well over 100.

A month later, a judge signed off on Red Lobster's restructuring plans taking the company out of bankruptcy and leaving it with 544 locations. Now, it is time for something new.

What's New At Red Lobster?

New Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun made an appearance on NBC's Today show on Monday to announce several new menu items the chain is rolling out as it starts to come back to life following bankruptcy.

According to Today.com, Red Lobster has already revealed nine new menu items. The additions include multiple pasta dishes, bacon-wrapped sea scallops, grilled mahi and lobster bisque.

Red Lobster menu Getty Images loading...

Hush puppies also will be returning to Red Lobster. The cornmeal fritters were once a menu staple for the chain before disappearing.

Even though new dishes are being introduced, Restaurant Business pointed out Red Lobster's new menu will actually be 20% smaller than what it was prior to bankruptcy.

Among the items and promotions eliminated from the menu is Red Lobster's "endless shrimp" offering. Restaurant Business says the $19.99 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal cost Red Lobster more than $11 million in one quarter.

The new menu items were planned to start Monday at all Red Lobster locations.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins