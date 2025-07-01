Video: Is That Robert De Niro Playing With Bubbles on ‘The Wiggles’ Set?

Well, I'm guessing this isn't something you had on your bingo card for 2025. I certainly didn't when it popped up in my Threads feed.

More than that, I doubt the cast of the popular children's television show and touring musical group The Wiggles ever thought they'd get to hang out with Robert De Niro on set.

Usually, it's the kids getting excited for these celebrities and photos, but this time, the cast of The Wiggles is swooning over the iconic 81-year-old actor.

Legendary actor Robert De Niro, who is 81, is playing with bubbles and scoring major dad points with his 2-year-old daughter, Gia.

According to People Magazine, The Wiggles, which are an Australian group, are on tour, and they had a concert in NYC, which is where Robert lives.

What an honour it was to meet the legendary Robert De Niro and his family before our concert in New York City.

Here, check it out. It's so adorable, which is something else I never thought I'd use to describe Robert. Then again, he is with his adorable daughter and Eva's mom, Tiffany Chen, having a wonderful family night out.

I checked out The Wiggles Instagram page and there are a couple of cute photos there as well if you want to check them out.

According to People Magazine, Robert watches The Wiggles with Eva all the time.

I just want to keep up, but I watch current events, if you will, news [and] stuff like that. Now I watch, with my little girl, The Wiggles and Ms. Rachel. I didn't know of them until I started seeing them, and my daughter loves to watch them. But they’re great!

The iconic, award-winning Robert has two adult children with his first wife, twin adult sons with a former girlfriend, another adult son and teen daughter with his second ex-wife, and Eva with his current girlfriend.