Indiana’s Most Famous House Hits the Market: The Roseanne House is For Sale [Peek Inside]

The house that served as the face of the Conner's home in the '80s and '90s, and now it could be your home.

Famous Indiana Locations

Indiana has been home to a few famous filming locations. Of course, the most well-known filming locations are Bosse Field being used in A League of Their Own, and the numerous shots of Evansville that appear in the opening credits of Roseanne and then subsequently, The Conners.

Doreen Hallenberger RE/MAX Revolution/IRLMS Doreen Hallenberger RE/MAX Revolution/IRLMS loading...

Roseanne's Ties to Indiana

There's no doubt that Roseanne was one of the most popular sitcoms of its time. I grew up watching Roseanne, and many of the episodes hold up just as well today.

READ MORE: See Inside the Real Brady Brunch House

The reason there are many shots of Evansville in the opening credits for Roseanne is that the producer and creator of the show is from Evansville.

The home used for outside shots of the Conner house in fictional Lanford, Ill., sits on the south side of this Ohio River city at 619 Runnymeade Ave. The creator of the original Roseanne, TV producer Matt Williams, is an Evansville native. (USA Today)

Doreen Hallenberger RE/MAX Revolution/IRLMS Doreen Hallenberger RE/MAX Revolution/IRLMS loading...

Own a Piece of Indiana TV History

If you've ever wanted to live in a famous house, now is your chance. The Roseanne house is for sale and was recently listed through RE/MAX Revolution. The house will set you back about $225K.

You may recognize the front of this house. It is one of the most famous homes in Evansville and it is for sale. The front exterior of this home was used in the show, Roseanne. Just a block from University of Evansville. This home offers a lot of room, a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Laundry is on Main Level. 2 Car Detached Garage with overhead door on the back of it and a service door and window on the front of garage. Privacy fence around the back yard. . Roof less than 3 years old, A/C has a new motor 4 years ago, basement waterproofing 2022, House freshly painted Feb 2024, New carpet March 2024. House sold as is

When looking at the listing photos I realized this house has undergone a TON of updates since it was last listed in 2013.