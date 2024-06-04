Every State Where Salmonella Infested Produce is Being Recalled

A common produce item is being recalled in several states due to a "Salmonella risk."

Latest Produce Recall Announced

The Food and Drug Administration this week published a recall notice for produce believed to be contaminated with Salmonella. The FDA describes Salmonella as "an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Food & Wine has been following the recall in recent days. The outlet noted that Salmonella does not produce any symptoms for some people while others notice within 8 to 72 hours of exposure.

At this time, the recall is limited to cucumbers that originated from Florida-based Fresh Start Produce Sales, but were shipped to various distribution centers throughout the U.S.

Pile of fresh cucumbers with one cut open Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Here's how to identify the recalled cucumbers:

Cucumbers in the recall are dark green

1.5 to 2 inches in diameter

5 to 9 inches in length

English and mini cucumbers are not part of this recall.

States Affected By Cucumber Recall

The FDA has targeted a window of May 17-21 for when the bulk cartons of cucumbers were shipped to retail distribution centers and wholesale operations. While the FDA believes it is "unlikely" that these cucumbers entered the marketplace, it still wants to warn consumers in the following states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

While it is highly unlikely, residents of those states who believe they have obtained a potentially contaminated cucumber should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

