Surprise! Sam's Club is now a pizza joint in addition, but you'll have a long wait before your order is ready.

How To Order Pizza From Sam's Club

It seems like every retail store at the moment is trying to come up with creative ways that will set their brand apart from the competition. Sam's Club is no different as it goes head-to-head with fellow members-only warehouse, Costco.

Its latest trick to woo potential customers is pizza delivery. Yes, the store where you can get oversized boxes of cereal and clothing will also show up at your house with a hot pizza.

While Sam's Club home delivery has been around for a while now, the pizza option is still fairly new.

To get a pizza, Sam's Club members can place an order via the store's website for a 16-inch hot baked pizza. Options include cheese, pepperoni and four meat pizza for a little less than $9 each.

There's just one problem if you absolutely need a pizza RIGHT NOW!

three different options of pizza at Sam's Club Sam's Club loading...

How Long Does It Take To Get A Sam's Club Pizza?

Pizza delivery has already started popping up for Sam's Club stores in various parts of the U.S. Parade.com says the chain expects to have it available for all locations before the end of May.

One important thing to remember is that Sam's Club is still a store that sells and delivers a bunch of stuff. There's no guarantee they're going to drop everything to toss your four-meat pizza in the oven.

READ MORE: Costco Forced To Limit Purchases On Surprising Item Everyone Wants

That being said, the chain is asking customers to put orders in at least three hours before they are expected to be delivered. Want a pizza for dinner at 6 p.m.? You better place that order by 3 p.m.

Pizza delivery is one of several recent changes announced by Sam's Club. In April, word got out that the chain would no longer have checkout lanes. A couple of weeks before that, Sam's Club made headlines with plans to lean more heavily into digital membership cards rather than physical ones.

13 Pizza Styles That Everyone Claims Are The Best (But They're Probably Wrong) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll