Big Changes Coming to Massively Popular Health and Beauty Chain

One of the most popular chains focused on selling beauty products is ready to give its stores a makeover.

New Year, New Look For Chain Stores

While some retail and restaurant chains have closed locations, others have announced plans to freshen up their look.

Just last week, Walmart revealed how it will change the logo seen across every store, website and app. In addition to the brand refresh, Walmart also will begin selling merch that features colorful variations of the new logo.

The move follows a multi-year plan to rethink and reorganize Walmart stores across the U.S.

Now, another big-name chain is ready to shuffle up its store designs as it looks to create a "more agile footprint."

What Will New Sephora Stores Look Like?

When it comes to stores solely focused on selling health and beauty products, only a few chains are able to compete with Sephora. Along with standalone stores, the brand also can be found inside various department stores across the U.S.

Industry website Chain Store Age is reporting Sephora is about to get a whole new look at each of its 700 stores.

Over the next five years, Sephora will work to complete what the website described as "one of the largest capital projects in its history."

Here are some of the features Sephora fans will find in the new-look stores:

Beauty studio

Mobile checkout

Additional modular fixtures

"Sephora will put modular displays throughout its stores to tempt customers sporadically, rather than all at once before checking out," TheStreet.com reports.

Maybe start practicing now to hold off on those impulse buys that are going to hit you at every turn while shopping Sephora.

