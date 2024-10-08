‘Wanted’ Sheep Finally Captured by Police After Obeying Stop Signs

A sheep that had alluded police for several days by land and water has finally been nabbed by officers and local fire department crews.

Sheep Had Been Roaming City Following Escape

Multiple sheep have been roaming the area near Brackenridge, Pennsylvania for the past several days following their escape from a farm. Just this past weekend, WPXI had reported a different runaway sheep had led police officers and firefighters on a six-block chase in Beaver Falls before being captured.

At that time, at least one other sheep remained on the run. The Tarentum Borough Police Department had been fielding calls from several members of the community reporting their sheep spotting.

The animal was running along the road. It was also seen right outside someone's home. A commenter on the police department's Facebook even said she saw the sheep stopping at stop signs before crossing the streets in town.

All of the citizen reports were eventually enough as officers were able to track down the sheep that was on the loose. And they needed a boat to haul it in.

Sheep Led From Boat In Viral Photo

"We are pleased to announce that we have captured the wanted sheep," the Tarentum Borough Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

The department shared a photo of officers and fire department members leading a sheep off a boat and on to land.

WPXI reports the photo was taken at Brackenridge Memorial Park, which sits along the Allegheny River about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

As you might imagine, the post announcing the runaway sheep's capture elicited some rather punny comments from those who had been following the story online.

"He's being held on bale," Rich Kenzie commented.

That's a baaaaaaaad joke," Jesse McCracken replied.

Let us know if you've herd any more hilarious comments about this story.

