Shop With Shein + Temu? Here’s When You Should Expect Price Increases

Two of the biggest online discount retailers are reportedly ready to start charging more for their items.

According to reports, both Shein and Temu will be raising their prices in the coming days.

Amazon, Temu, Shein app icon on screen. Assorted online shopping companies Getty Images loading...

Why Are Shein And Temu Raising Prices?

For those unfamiliar with the e-commerce fashion outlets, Shein and Temu sell clothing and other goods at deep discounts.

One of the factors driving lower prices is that the majority of the goods are inexpensive versions imported to the U.S. from China. Chain Store Age said both services are set to increase prices to help offset increased tariffs on Chinese goods that have climbed to 125%.

Additionally, a "customs loophole" that allows goods under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free will be eliminated starting May 2.

But both Shein and Temu customers should expect increased prices before that date.

Chinese E-commerce Sites Shein And Temu Subject To US Trade Tariffs Getty Images loading...

When Will Shein And Temu Prices Increase?

Customers visiting the websites of both services have been provided notice about upcoming price increases.

"Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up," the customer notice on Shein's website reads. "To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments starting April 25, 2025."

Chain Store Age reports the increase will also hit Temu on April 25.

Shein has pledged to keep prices the same until that date.

"We're doing everything we can to keep prices low and minimize the impact on you," customers are told on the website.

How U.S. Chains Have Been Affected By Shein And Temu

The price increases for Shein and Temu customers come at an interesting time for the retail store landscape.

This year alone, we have seen department stores including Macy's, Kohl's and JCPenney close select locations. Additionally, mall clothing retailer Forever 21 closed all U.S. locations following a bankruptcy filing.

Coverage around the closings has pointed toward an increase in online shopping, namely from affordable sites like Shein and Temu, leading to a decrease in foot traffic at these chains.

Retail Dive has called Shein "one of the fastest-growing fashion retailers in the world."

