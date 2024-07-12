Why You Shouldn’t Wear a T-shirt in Swimming Pools This Summer

More and more public pools (and even some private pools) are banning their guests from wearing T-shirts when swimming.

But it's not just about keeping a strict dress code or swimmer safety.

Why Pools Ban Some Shirts In Pools

It doesn't matter why you'd want to wear a T-shirt while swimming, some pools have a strict policy that prohibits it.

They likely have a good reason for the ban, especially if they are keeping you from wearing a cotton T-shirt.

Women's lifestyle outlet Pink Is The New Blog dug into the topic and found that wearing cotton clothing can be a big no-no when in the pool. The site says cotton clothing is more prone to holding "germs, detergents and bacteria." All of which can contaminate the pool and mess with the water's chemistry.

Kid disgusted by pool water

Yes, wearing cotton clothing could possibly lead to a bacteria infection and a pool full of cloudy water.

In addition to detergents upsetting the clarity of the water, TheSunBug.com reports the cotton fabric itself is enough to create issues in the pool.

If you've ever gotten drenched in a rain storm while wearing a cotton shirt, you know it can hold a rather impressive amount of water.

"Additionally, when cotton clothes absorb pool water, they may also absorb and trap pool chemicals, which can degrade the fabric over time and release fibers and dyes into the water, further contaminating the pool; that is why swimsuit cover ups are available on the market to solve this issue," TheSunBug.com says.

Alternatives To Cotton Clothing In Pools

Luckily for most swimmers, there are several alternatives when it comes to finding clothing for the pool not made out of cotton.

Woman in swimsuit

SeamApparel.com recommends swimwear made of spandex, polyester or nylon. All three are fairly lightweight and aren't prone to holding an abundance of water when in the pool.

The website says spandex, sometimes called elastane, is the superior of the three due to its "strength, versatility and lightness."

Like other outlets, SeamApparel warns against cotton clothing in the pool due to its ability to hold large amounts of water. But that's not the only reason they say to skip those cotton shorts.

"Also, the swimsuit can pull out of shape and get lost."

