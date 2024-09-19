It’s no secret that certain smells can trigger core memories, and there’s even science to back it up (though clearly I’m not exactly a scientist, so you’ll just have to trust me on that).

I’ve talked before about how certain iconic foods and summer toys can transport you back to simpler times. Well, if you grew up in the '80s, there are also some unforgettable smells that can take you right back there too.

Fewer Screens, More Smells

From scratch-and-sniff stickers to the distinct scent of a freshly opened pack of blank cassettes, our senses seemed more dialed into the world around us—no screens to distract us back then (other than the TV). Those familiar, nostalgic smells were everywhere, making memories unforgettable

1980s Smells Everything in school came with its own unforgettable scent. (Getty Images) loading...

Interestingly, as mysterious chemicals became a bigger part of our everyday lives, we were warned not to sniff certain things, like the glue for school projects or the markers we used to color those last-minute science boards. So when “smelly markers” came along, encouraging us to sniff them, it was a bit confusing.

From the mega-fruity (and soda?) smells of Lip Smackers as we prepped for that awkward first kiss to the school supplies that left us feeling a little lightheaded, let’s take a whiff down memory lane.

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz