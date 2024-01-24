A new trend is leaving some motorists a little creeped out after finding the outlines of people's faces left on their cars.

Startling Snow Face Prints

Thanks to large winter storms sweeping across the country, social media has become flooded with content from those trying to make the most of their snowy surroundings. One of the more popular themes is leaving behind prints (other than those from your feet) in the snow.

A video shared by TikTok user @claire.ish shows a group walking up to snow-covered cars. Each person pushes their face into the snow on the vehicle.

claire.ish via TikTok claire.ish via TikTok loading...

Brrrr!

The result of the seemingly harmless activity is a rather creepy imprint of a face left on in the snow on each car. It's truly frightening if you're not expecting it when you get to your vehicle on an already hectic winter night.

"This is your sign to go put face prints in the snow on people's cars," the text reads on the video, which has been viewed more than 21 million times.

How People Are Responding To This Trend

The TikTok video has generated more than 15,000 comments in less than a week since it was published on the platform. Those who have watched the video seem to be torn on whether it is innocent fun or something drivers could do without in their lives

"We did that and the guy who owned the car came out and did it with us," one TikTok user commented.

Chloe Valencia said she is thankful this video was posted before she was able to find a face on her car.

"Thank goodness I saw this before ever seeing it in real life," she shared.

