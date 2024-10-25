Parks Service Alerts Hikers to Disturbing Discovery on Popular Trail

You might be very familiar with the dangers on the Oregon Trail (thanks to the popular computer game from the '80s) but officials in Oregon have added a disturbing twist, this time related to hiking trails in Oregon, and nationwide.

If You're Taking a Hike, Watch Where You Step

The U.S Parks Service issued a warning this week that should serve as a reminder to hikers nationwide to keep their eyes open and watch where they are stepping.

Hiking Dangers - Spiking U.S. Forest Service- Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest loading...

Someone appears to be "spiking" popular trails and forest roads in the area—a practice more commonly known as booby-trapping. In addition, they found wires spanning roads.

"We are saddened to report that someone has been 'spiking' Forest Service roads in the Taylor Creek and Shan Creek areas. Hunting and mining interests have reported spikes and wires across roads and trails in the area. Reports have stated that the boards that hold the spikes have been covered with leaves, so it may be difficult to see them." -- U.S. Forest Service

In this case, it involves leaving boards with screws sticking up, easily hidden and ready to catch an unsuspecting hiker’s foot, potentially causing painful injury. To make matters worse, anyone injured could find themselves far from medical assistance.

Active man hiking Getty Images loading...

Autumn Leaves Conceal Hidden Dangers on the Trails

This risk intensifies in autumn, as a thick layer of leaves blankets the forest floor, concealing hazards and creating a perfect recipe for disaster. It’s also a good reminder for hikers that even leaves, wet roots, and worn-down trails can become a dangerous combination.

A quick glance at the Facebook comments on the Parks Service's post reveals numerous theories about the motives behind this disturbing activity. Many suggest it could be related to illegal drug cultivation in the area, though the Parks Service has not confirmed any validity to these speculations.

Hidden Wires on Trails Lead to Serious Injuries

Injuries caused by wires strung across trails are, unfortunately, not uncommon. In September, a teenager in North Waterboro, Maine, suffered serious neck injuries after striking a wire while riding his dirt bike. Although the incident occurred on private land, police noted that, while not illegal, failing to properly mark the wire could be considered reckless conduct by the landowner.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger