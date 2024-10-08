Spirit Halloween Locations To Sell Christmas Items + Become Christmas Stores
It happens every year: Spirit Halloween stores takeover vacant commercial buildings for a month or two, and then move right back out at the end of October.
They isn't much of an incentive for the stores to stick around longer than Oct. 31.
This year, however, Spirit has different plans for their stores once the Halloween buying season has wrapped.
What's Going Into Spirit Halloween Stores After October?
Spirit isn't going anywhere once Halloween is over, but it may be a little difficult to buy animatronic murder clowns and demon baby dolls for the rest of the year.
According to CNBC, Spirit Christmas will be full of holiday decor including inflatables, wrapping paper and stockings. The stores also will have interactive areas including photos with Santa.
Not every Spirit Halloween is going Christmas this year. For now, Spirit Christmas will open in 10 cities with the first location in Mays Landing, New Jersey set to launch on Oct. 18.
How To Find Spirit Christmas Stores
The first Spirit Halloween store opened in 1983. Today, Spirit says it has more than 1,500 locations throughout the U.S. selling just about anything you need to celebrate Halloween.
Most of those stores tend to open toward the end of summer and shutdown once Halloween is over.
Spirit Christmas will have a much smaller footprint in terms of the number of stores, but CNBC says 2024 will be sort of a trial run for the concept. The company has announced the following locations for its Spirit Christmas stores:
Connecticut
- Crystal Mall, 850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT 0638
Massachusettes
- Faunce Corner Shopping Center, 65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth, MA 02747
New Jersey
- Market Place at Brick, 465 NJ 70, Brick Township, NJ 08723
- Consumer Square, 230 Consumer Square, Hamilton, NJ 08230
- Willow Ridge, 740 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ 08053
- The Plaza at Woodbridge, 675 U.S. Highway 1 South, Woodbridge Township, NJ 08830
New York
- Colonie Center, 131 Colonie Center, Albany, NY 12205
- Sayville Plaza, 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716
- Chestnut Plaza, 2020 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Pennsylvania
- Mill Creek Mall, 345 Millcreek Mall Boulevard, Erie, PA 16565
Reservations for photos with Santa are already available at each of the locations via Spirit's website.
