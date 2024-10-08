Spirit Halloween Locations To Sell Christmas Items + Become Christmas Stores

It happens every year: Spirit Halloween stores takeover vacant commercial buildings for a month or two, and then move right back out at the end of October.

They isn't much of an incentive for the stores to stick around longer than Oct. 31.

This year, however, Spirit has different plans for their stores once the Halloween buying season has wrapped.

Spirit Halloween Store Getty Images loading...

What's Going Into Spirit Halloween Stores After October?

Spirit isn't going anywhere once Halloween is over, but it may be a little difficult to buy animatronic murder clowns and demon baby dolls for the rest of the year.

According to CNBC, Spirit Christmas will be full of holiday decor including inflatables, wrapping paper and stockings. The stores also will have interactive areas including photos with Santa.

Not every Spirit Halloween is going Christmas this year. For now, Spirit Christmas will open in 10 cities with the first location in Mays Landing, New Jersey set to launch on Oct. 18.

Cute little girl grabbing a skeleton in front of the shop during Halloween celebrations - Halloween business concept and consumerism concept Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

How To Find Spirit Christmas Stores

The first Spirit Halloween store opened in 1983. Today, Spirit says it has more than 1,500 locations throughout the U.S. selling just about anything you need to celebrate Halloween.

Most of those stores tend to open toward the end of summer and shutdown once Halloween is over.

Spirit Christmas will have a much smaller footprint in terms of the number of stores, but CNBC says 2024 will be sort of a trial run for the concept. The company has announced the following locations for its Spirit Christmas stores:

Connecticut

Crystal Mall, 850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT 0638

Massachusettes

Faunce Corner Shopping Center, 65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth, MA 02747

New Jersey

Market Place at Brick, 465 NJ 70, Brick Township, NJ 08723

Consumer Square, 230 Consumer Square, Hamilton, NJ 08230

Willow Ridge, 740 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ 08053

The Plaza at Woodbridge, 675 U.S. Highway 1 South, Woodbridge Township, NJ 08830

New York

Colonie Center, 131 Colonie Center, Albany, NY 12205

Sayville Plaza, 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716

Chestnut Plaza, 2020 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Pennsylvania

Mill Creek Mall, 345 Millcreek Mall Boulevard, Erie, PA 16565

Reservations for photos with Santa are already available at each of the locations via Spirit's website.

New Halloween Candy Making Its Debut in 2024 Here is a look at eight of the newest candy offerings that will be debuting during Halloween this year. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll