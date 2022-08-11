Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral

Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate.

Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team.

However, there's no denying these young men have incredible drive. True warriors out on the field. What's more impressive than that is the sportsmanship that is instilled in these athletes.

The below video features two very good teams. Texas East and Oklahoma (Tulsa National). The Wylie Little League team played both of these teams. First Wylie beat Oklahoma, then lost to the Texas East team. After going on to play Oklahoma again, Wylie was knocked out of the competition.

Watch the sportsmanship these young men show after one player gets hit in the head with a pitch and then comforts the pitcher.

Impressive. I remember when I was at that age competing in athletic events. Our team looked very forward to those Saturdays at the track and field competing against other teams throughout our city. Whether we won or lost, it was always important for our team to huddle up and congratulate the opposing team. Many were friends I knew even though we weren't on the same team. It does my heart good to know that these morals and values are still in place with today's young athletes.